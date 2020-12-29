Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +72 nuovi casi positivi

Sono stati eseguiti 666 test

di - 29 Dicembre 2020 - 15:32

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 666 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 72 (21 a CZ; 11 a KR; 40 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 327 (H 125,  Territorio 176, Operatori 25,  Rientri 1); KR 174 (H 0, Territorio 169, Operatori 0, Rientri 5); VV 165 (H 2,  Territorio 161, Operatori 0, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 135 noti positivi: 52 a CZ, 62 a KR e 21 a VV. Negativi  n. 459.

