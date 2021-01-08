Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +107 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 626
Più informazioni su
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 626 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 107 (75 a CZ; 30 a KR; 2 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 440 (H 180, Territorio 204, Operatori 54, Rientri 2); KR 94 (H 0, Territorio 94, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 92 (H 0, Territorio 92, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 63 noti positivi: 35 a CZ, 21 a KR e 7 a VV. Negativi n. 456.