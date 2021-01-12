Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +38 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 506Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 626 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 506 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 38 (28 a CZ; 0 a KR; 10 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 407 (H 178, Territorio 192, Operatori 37, Rientri 0); KR 2 (H 0, Territorio 2, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 97 (H 0, Territorio 97, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 63 noti positivi: 41 a CZ, 0 a KR e 22 a VV. Negativi n. 405.