Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +98 nuovi casi positivi

I test eseguiti in totale sono 648

di - 15 Gennaio 2021 - 16:05

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 648 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 98 (36 a CZ; 45 a KR;  17 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 347 (H 99,   Territorio 168, Operatori 80,  Rientri 0); KR 230 (H 0, Territorio 230, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 71 (H 0,  Territorio 71, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 101 noti positivi: 26 a CZ, 57 a KR e 18 a VV. Negativi  n. 449.

