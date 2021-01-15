Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +98 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 648
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 648 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 98 (36 a CZ; 45 a KR; 17 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 347 (H 99, Territorio 168, Operatori 80, Rientri 0); KR 230 (H 0, Territorio 230, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 71 (H 0, Territorio 71, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 101 noti positivi: 26 a CZ, 57 a KR e 18 a VV. Negativi n. 449.