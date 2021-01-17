Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +101 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 801
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 801 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 101 (65 a CZ; 17 a KR; 19 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 499 (H 103, Territorio 347, Operatori 48, Rientri 1); KR 136 (H 0, Territorio 136, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 166 (H 0, Territorio 166, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 152 noti positivi: 62 a CZ, 32 a KR e 58 a VV. Negativi n. 548. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 0 (0 pos). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 pos).