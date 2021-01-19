L'emergenza
Covid 19, il report dell’area centrale: +53 positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 622
di Redazione - 19 Gennaio 2021 - 15:12
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 622 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 53 (49 a CZ; 0 a KR; 4 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 526 (H 160, Territorio 284, Operatori 81, Rientri 1); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 96 (H 0, Territorio 94, Operatori 2, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 136 noti positivi: 99 a CZ, 0 a KR e 37 a VV. Negativi n. 433. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 112 (0 pos). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 50 (0 pos).