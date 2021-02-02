Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: 19 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 469
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 469 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 19 (12 a CZ; 0 a KR; 7 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 405 (H 159, Territorio 212, Operatori 34, Rientri 0); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 64 (H 0, Territorio 64, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 66 noti positivi: 56 a CZ, 0 a KR e 10 a VV. Negativi n. 384. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 169 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 47 (0 pos).