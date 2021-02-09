Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +29 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 502
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 502 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti novi positivi n. 29 (7 a CZ; 0 a KR; 22 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 345 (H 154, Territorio 182, Operatori 6, Rientri 3); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 157 (H 0, Territorio 146, Operatori 11, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 93 noti positivi: 47 a CZ, 0 a KR e 46 a VV. Negativi n. 380. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 149 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 positivi).