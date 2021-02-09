Quantcast

Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +29 nuovi casi positivi

I test eseguiti in totale sono 502

di - 09 Febbraio 2021 - 15:13

Più informazioni su

covid19

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 502 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti novi positivi n. 29 (7 a CZ; 0 a KR;  22 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 345 (H 154,  Territorio 182, Operatori 6,  Rientri 3); KR  0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 157 (H 0,  Territorio 146, Operatori 11, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 93 noti positivi: 47 a CZ, 0 a KR e 46 a VV. Negativi  n. 380. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 149 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 positivi).

Più informazioni su

Altre notizie di Catanzaro