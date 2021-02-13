Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +41 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 604
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 604 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 41 (6 a CZ; 0 a KR; 35 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 262 (H 107, Territorio 87, Operatori 68, Rientri 0); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 342 (H 0, Territorio 323, Operatori 17, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 55 noti positivi: 10 a CZ, 0 a KR e 45 a VV. Negativi n. 563. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 104 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 positivi).