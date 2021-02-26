Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +44 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 502
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 502test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 44 (10 a CZ; 0 a KR; 34 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 314 (H 131, Territorio 179, Operatori 4, Rientri 0); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 188 (H 1, Territorio 182, Operatori 1, Rientri 4). Inoltre n. 59 noti positivi: 17 a CZ, 0 a KR e 42 a VV. Test molecolari negativi n. 399. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 144 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 85 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 628.