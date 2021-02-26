Quantcast

Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +44 nuovi casi positivi

I test eseguiti in totale sono 502

di - 26 Febbraio 2021 - 15:46

Più informazioni su

covid19

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 502test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi  n. 44 (10 a CZ; 0 a KR;  34 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 314 (H 131,  Territorio 179, Operatori 4,  Rientri 0); KR  0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 188 (H 1,  Territorio 182, Operatori 1, Rientri 4). Inoltre n. 59 noti positivi: 17 a CZ, 0 a KR e 42 a VV.  Test molecolari negativi  n. 399. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 144 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 85 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 628.

Più informazioni su

Altre notizie di Catanzaro