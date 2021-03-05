Quantcast

Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +75 nuovi casi positivi

I test eseguiti in totale sono 549

di - 05 Marzo 2021 - 16:39

Più informazioni su

covid19

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 549 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 75 (51 a CZ;  24 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 361 (H 145,  Territorio 210, Operatori 6,  Rientri 0); VV 188 (H 0,  Territorio 186, Operatori 0, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 70 noti positivi: 18 a CZ e 52 a VV. Test molecolari negativi  n. 404.Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 112 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 0 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 516.

Più informazioni su

Altre notizie di Catanzaro