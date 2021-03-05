Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +75 nuovi casi positivi
I test eseguiti in totale sono 549
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 549 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 75 (51 a CZ; 24 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 361 (H 145, Territorio 210, Operatori 6, Rientri 0); VV 188 (H 0, Territorio 186, Operatori 0, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 70 noti positivi: 18 a CZ e 52 a VV. Test molecolari negativi n. 404.Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 112 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 0 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 516.