Coronavirus Pugliese-Ciaccio, 64 nuovi contagi dalla provincia di Catanzaro
I test eseguiti in totale sono 747
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 747 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 64 (29 a CZ; 35 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 347 (H 159, Territorio 172, Operatori 16, Rientri 0); VV 177 (H 0, Territorio 136, Operatori 39, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 44 noti positivi: 13 a CZ e 31 a VV. Test molecolari negativi n. 416. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 145 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 78 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 639.