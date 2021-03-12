Quantcast

Coronavirus Pugliese-Ciaccio, 64 nuovi contagi dalla provincia di Catanzaro

I test eseguiti in totale sono 747

di - 12 Marzo 2021 - 15:34

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 747 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi   n. 64 (29 a CZ;  35 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 347 (H 159,  Territorio 172, Operatori 16,  Rientri 0); VV 177 (H 0,  Territorio 136, Operatori 39, Rientri 2). Inoltre n. 44 noti positivi: 13 a CZ e 31 a VV. Test molecolari negativi  n. 416. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 145 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali n. 78 (0 positivi). Totale test negativi: n. 639.

