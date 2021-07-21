Quantcast

Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, sette nuovi positivi

Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 276

di - 21 Luglio 2021 - 11:56

Sono 276 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi 7 (5 cz;  2 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 255 (H 171 territorio  49,  operatori 31, rientri 4) vv 21 (H 0, territorio 15,  operatori  0, rientri 6).  Inoltre n. 3 noti positivi: 1 cz e 2 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 266 Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 145. Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 1. Tot test negativi: 412.

