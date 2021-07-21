Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, sette nuovi positivi
Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 276
Più informazioni su
Sono 276 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi 7 (5 cz; 2 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 255 (H 171 territorio 49, operatori 31, rientri 4) vv 21 (H 0, territorio 15, operatori 0, rientri 6). Inoltre n. 3 noti positivi: 1 cz e 2 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 266 Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 145. Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 1. Tot test negativi: 412.