Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, 18 nuovi positivi
Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 278
Sono 278 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi 18 (11 cz; 7 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 244 (H 182 territorio 57, operatori 2, rientri 3) vv 34 (H 0, territorio 27, operatori 0, rientri 7). Inoltre n. 2 noti positivi: 0 cz e 2 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 258. Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 148. Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 1. Tot test negativi: 407