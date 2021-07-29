Quantcast

Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, 20 nuovi positivi

Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 269

di - 29 Luglio 2021 - 11:40

Sono 269 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi n. 20 (10 cz;  10 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 231 (H 178 territorio  50,  operatori 3, rientri 0) vv 38 (H 0, territorio 26,  operatori  0, rientri 12).  Inoltre n. 4 noti positivi: 2 cz e 2 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 245 Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 84 Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 0 Tot test negativi: 329.

