Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, 20 nuovi positivi
Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 269
Sono 269 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi n. 20 (10 cz; 10 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 231 (H 178 territorio 50, operatori 3, rientri 0) vv 38 (H 0, territorio 26, operatori 0, rientri 12). Inoltre n. 4 noti positivi: 2 cz e 2 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 245 Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 84 Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 0 Tot test negativi: 329.