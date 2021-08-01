Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, 10 nuovi positivi
Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 168
Più informazioni su
Sono 168 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi n. 10 (2 cz; 8 vv). Eseguiti: cz n 148 (H 127 territorio 21, operatori 0, rientri 0) vv 20 (H 0, territorio 20 operatori 0, rientri 0). Inoltre n. 0 noti positivi. Test molecolari negativi n. 158. Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 152. Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 28. Tot test negativi: 338.