Report contagi Covid 19 nell’area centrale, 26 nuovi positivi
Nel dettaglio i test molecolari sono 295
Sono 295 i test molecolari eseguiti dal laboratorio di microbiologia dell’ospedale Pugliese di Catanzaro. Nuovi positivi 26 ( 13 cz; 13vv). Eseguiti: cz n 203 (H 108 territorio 95, operatori 0, rientri 0) vv 92 (H 0, territorio 89, operatori 0, rientri 3). Inoltre n. 24 noti positivi: 24 cz e 0 a vv. Test molecolari negativi n. 245. Test antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali n. 148. Test antigenici in immunofluorescenza: n. 35. Tot test negativi: 428.